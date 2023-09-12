The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in Week 1 and have a short turnaround with a Thursday Night Football game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Eagles already got a mixed bag of updates on Fletcher Cox and James Bradberry, and now the status of Kenneth Gainwell is up in the air, per Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

‘Eagles Tuesday walkthrough report (an estimation): DNP: S Reed Blankenship (ribs), CB James Bradberry (concussion), RB Kenneth Gainwell (ribs). LIMITED: DT Fletcher Cox (ribs).'

While this is tough news for Eagles fans, fantasy football fans could be excited to finally see what D'Andre Swift can do in Philadelphia. After coming over in a trade with the Detroit Lions, questions swirled on what the Eagles backfield would look like. In Week 1, Gainwell was the clear lead back and carried the ball 14 times for 54 yards and caught four passes for 20 yards.

Swift played a minimal role, getting just one carry for three yards and one catch for zero yards, so it was a frustrating day for fantasy owners but a good one for Eagles fans as they got the victory over the Patriots.

Swift's role with the Lions evaporated in 2022, so a trade was always the likely scenario, and the Eagles appeared to be a decent landing spot. But, if Week 1 was any indication, fantasy managers might be scratching their heads for a second straight season with Swift.

The Vikings lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 but held the Bucs' ground game to minimal production as Rachaad White had 39 yards on 17 carries and nobody scored a rushing touchdown.

All in all, if Gainwell is out or limited, it will be interesting to see how Nick Sirianni handles the backfield duties in Week 2.