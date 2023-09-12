Two key Philadelphia Eagles defenders landed on the injury report ahead of the team’s Week 2 Thursday night matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and cornerback James Bradberry both got injury updates on Tuesday, and neither are great on a short week.

“The #Eagles upgraded DT Fletcher Cox (ribs) to a limited participant in practice today,” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero tweeted Tuesday afternoon. “CB James Bradberry (concussion) remains DNP. They face the #Vikings on Thursday night.”

The Fletcher Cox injury update is somewhat good news. The fact that the 32-year-old veteran practiced at all with an injury likely means he is trying his best to get ready to go on Thursday.

On the other hand, the James Bradberry injury update is more concerning. With the NFL concussion protocol, not practicing on Tuesday gives him a slim chance of playing in the game just two days later.

The Eagles defense had an up-and-down day in Week 1. The unit allowed 392 total yards to the New England Patriots, including 302 passing yards from quarterback Mac Jones, but it also had two takeaways and helped the defending NFL champs get the win, 25-20.

On Thursday Night Football this week, the Eagles will take on the Vikings in a big-time Week 2 matchup. Minnesota was also a playoff team last season, although they struggled in Week 1, losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as heavy favorites.

Still, with Kirk Cousins at quarterback and Justin Jefferson and promising rookie Jordan Addison at wide receiver, missing a key defensive lineman and cornerback would be troublesome for Philadelphia.

Keep an eye on the Eagles’ injury report on Wednesday for a more definitive hint as to whether these two will play on Thursday.