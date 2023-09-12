The Philadelphia Eagles didn't play their best football in Week 1. There's no getting around that. But Nick Sirianni's bunch did just enough to squeak out a 25-20 victory on the road against the New England Patriots. With the season opener now in the books, the quest for a second straight Super Bowl appearance continues with the Eagles' Week 2 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football.

Philadelphia looked fantastic early against New England. On the opening possession, Jalen Hurts led a 14-play, 61-yard drive that resulted in a Jake Elliott field goal. Then, just seven plays into the Patriots' first offensive possession, Darius Slay intercepted Mac Jones and returned it 70 yards for a touchdown.

On the first play of New England's next drive, the Eagles forced an Ezekiel Elliott fumble. And just four plays later, Hurts hooked up with DeVonta Smith for a five-yard touchdown. Despite a missed extra point, the Birds held a 16-0 lead after only about 10 minutes. Little did the Eagles know that was the only time they'd reach the end zone. Their remaining nine points all came on Elliott field goals.

The Pats fought back with 14 points in the second quarter and remained competitive throughout the remainder of the game. Trailing by only five heading into the final frame, New England had multiple chances to take the lead, but the Philadelphia defense came up with some big stops down the stretch to secure the victory.

As for the Vikings, they were involved in a tight battle themselves. But they didn't find the same fortune Philly did, as they took a 20-17 loss to the underdog Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With the Week 1 recaps out of the way, let's make a few Eagles Week 2 predictions for Thursday Night Football against the Vikings.

3. Jalen Carter will make Kirk Cousins' life miserable on ‘Thursday Night Football'

Even all these months later, it still feels like the Eagles stole Jalen Carter with the ninth pick in the draft. And after watching the former Georgia Bulldog in Week 1, that feeling only strengthened.

Simply put, Carter was the best player on the field for the Eagles against the Patriots. He racked up eight pressures on Mac Jones, sacking him once, and has established himself as the early frontrunner for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

In the Eagles' Week 2 win over the Vikings a year ago, the Philadelphia defense sacked Kirk Cousins twice and intercepted him three times in an easy 24-7 victory. And Jalen Carter will lead a similar kind of charge on Thursday Night Football.

Not only will the rookie sack Cousins at least once, but the pressure he'll bring all night long will force the Vikings' QB into making some desperate throws, giving the Eagles' secondary plenty of chances to repeat last year's performance.

2. Jalen Hurts will find the end zone on the ground

It's not as if Jalen Hurts played a terrible game against New England. But he certainly didn't put up the eye-popping numbers we got used to seeing from him last season.

He was certainly efficient enough in the passing game, completing 22 of 33 passes for 170 yards with the aforementioned touchdown to DeVonta Smith and zero interceptions.

But Hurts couldn't get much going on the ground, rushing for 37 yards on nine carries. Sure, he was facing a Patriots defense that's extremely tough against the run, which is why Philly only gained 97 total rushing yards. But the Vikings' run defense isn't nearly as strong, and Hurts will exploit that.

A year ago, No. 1 rushed for 57 yards and two touchdowns against Minnesota, averaging 5.2 yards per carry. Expect a similar line this week. Hurts may not find the end zone twice, but he'll undoubtedly get there at least once, which will put him closer to breaking a ridiculous record currently owned by Cam Newton.

1. The Eagles will cover the seven-point spread and win by double digits

Per FanDuel, the Eagles enter their matchup with the Vikings as seven-point favorites in their home opener. And not only will they win this star-studded Thursday Night Football battle to move to 2-0, they'll cover the spread. In fact, I'll go as far as saying they'll win by at least 10.

The Buccaneers exposed the Vikings on both sides of the football in Week 1. And Nick Sirianni & Co. will do the same in Week 2.

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia offense will have a much better day than they did against New England. Honestly, I wouldn't be surprised to see them put up at least 30 points.

And the defense, just as it did in the Eagles' Week 2 win over the Vikings a year ago, will give the Minnesota offense fits all day long. The secondary might not hold Justin Jefferson to 48 yards for a second straight season, but it should be able to keep him from making too many big plays.

I see a 35-21 Eagles victory here. Book it.