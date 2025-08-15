Aug 15, 2025 at 12:43 AM ET

Things are looking bleak for the Dallas Wings, who have only won nine games despite the entry of rookie sensation Paige Bueckers. For what it's worth, they pulled off an upset win over the Indiana Fever, 81-80, on Tuesday to snap a five-game losing streak.

Bueckers has been productive in her maiden campaign, but the Wings have struggled to find enough firepower to compete with other squads. While it's still mathematically possible, Dallas' chances of making the playoffs are almost zilch.

The Wings' woes were compounded after Arike Ogunbowale suffered a knee injury. She sat out their win over the Fever and has been ruled out for their game against the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday.

Amid the setback, the 28-year-old Ogunbowale is staying positive.

“God’s timing is perfect ⏳,” wrote the Wings star on Instagram.

The 23-year-old Bueckers expressed her support for her teammate.

“Sho is,” commented the first overall pick.

Bueckers knows exactly how tough it is to go through a serious injury after tearing her ACL in 2022.

While they won against the Fever without Ogunbowale, the Wings will still need more from other players to fill in the void left by the three-time All-WNBA Team member.

Prior to her knee injury, she was averaging 15.5 points, 4.1 assists, and 1.3 steals. Her numbers may have dipped this year, but Ogunbowale remains an invaluable asset for the Wings.

For her part, Bueckers is averaging 8.4 points, 5.4 assists, and 1.8 steals.

Ogunbowale recently clapped back at critics of her season-long slump.

“Y’all so funny. I never say anything for real. Criticism is part of the job. I welcome all of it. But if one day I feel like responding, just stand on everything (you) said, don’t start (stuttering) LMAO. But anyway, back to being quiet. God bless,” wrote the four-time All-Star on X.

The Wings are looking to avenge their loss to the Sparks, 93-79, in June. Bueckers missed that game due to a concussion. Ogunbowale, meanwhile, struggled with only eight points on 4-of-10 shooting from the field.