The New York Mets’ struggles continued on Thursday as the team fell 4-3 to the Atlanta Braves. New York lost for the 13th time in the last 15 games. The brutal slump has left players and coaches alike searching for answers as the Mets desperately attempt to right the ship.

New York led 3-2 heading into the eighth inning Thursday. But new bullpen addition Ryan Helsley was unable to preserve the lead. Sparked by a red-hot Michael Harris II, the Braves scored two runs in the eighth and went on to win, 4-3.

Following the game, Francisco Lindor attempted to make sense of the team’s difficulties. “It’s definitely a test that we’re going through. It’s big adversity,” Lindor said, per SNY.

“Everyone here has a sense of urgency, of trying to win. Of wanting to win. And they’re doing everything right. So it’s tough to deal with the ups and downs,” he added.

The Mets lose another one-run game

The Mets made ignoble history with the loss. They became just the second team ever to have the best record in the majors in June or later and have a 2-13 stretch in the same season.

New York owned MLB’s best record back on June 12. But the team’s recent struggles trace back to July 28. This Mets team feels entirely different from the group that rang up seven straight victories at the end of July to wrest the division lead away from the Philadelphia Phillies. Since then, New York has gone 2-13 and fallen five games back in the NL East.

The pitching staff has struggled during the Mets’ skid. But on Thursday Kodai Senga delivered a strong start, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk with seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. Senga gave New York a chance. But the bullpen couldn’t hold.

“A loss is a loss. At the end of the day the pitching staff has done a really good job carrying us. So it’s on us – on the offense – to pick them up when they’re not their best,” Lindor said, via SNY.

Unfortunately, the heart of the Mets’ lineup couldn’t pick up Helsley on Thursday as Braves relievers Dylan Lee and Raisel Iglesias slammed the door on New York.

“When we win, we win together, and when we lose, we lose together… No matter what happens we stick together. We fight for each other, we play for each other,” Lindor added.