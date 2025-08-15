The New York Mets’ struggles continued on Thursday as the team fell 4-3 to the Atlanta Braves. New York lost for the 13th time in the last 15 games. The brutal slump has left players and coaches alike searching for answers as the Mets desperately attempt to right the ship.

New York led 3-2 heading into the eighth inning Thursday. But new bullpen addition Ryan Helsley was unable to preserve the lead. Sparked by a red-hot Michael Harris II, the Braves scored two runs in the eighth and went on to win, 4-3.

Following the game, Francisco Lindor attempted to make sense of the team’s difficulties. “It’s definitely a test that we’re going through. It’s big adversity,” Lindor said, per SNY.

“Everyone here has a sense of urgency, of trying to win. Of wanting to win. And they’re doing everything right. So it’s tough to deal with the ups and downs,” he added.

The Mets lose another one-run game

Aug 14, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) hits a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Citi Field.
Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Mets made ignoble history with the loss. They became just the second team ever to have the best record in the majors in June or later and have a 2-13 stretch in the same season.

New York owned MLB’s best record back on June 12. But the team’s recent struggles trace back to July 28. This Mets team feels entirely different from the group that rang up seven straight victories at the end of July to wrest the division lead away from the Philadelphia Phillies. Since then, New York has gone 2-13 and fallen five games back in the NL East.

The pitching staff has struggled during the Mets’ skid. But on Thursday Kodai Senga delivered a strong start, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk with seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. Senga gave New York a chance. But the bullpen couldn’t hold.

The Mets have lost 13 of the last 15 games and seven of those losses have been by one run.

“A loss is a loss. At the end of the day the pitching staff has done a really good job carrying us. So it’s on us – on the offense – to pick them up when they’re not their best,” Lindor said, via SNY.

Unfortunately, the heart of the Mets’ lineup couldn’t pick up Helsley on Thursday as Braves relievers Dylan Lee and Raisel Iglesias slammed the door on New York.

“When we win, we win together, and when we lose, we lose together… No matter what happens we stick together. We fight for each other, we play for each other,” Lindor added.

Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) scores against New York Mets catcher Luis Torrens (13) and relief pitcher Ryan Helsley (56) on a double by Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (not pictured) during the eighth inning at Citi Field.
Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) kneels at home plate
New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza takes the ball from starting pitcher Kodai Senga (34) during a pitching change in the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) waves after a ceremony celebrating his new Mets all time home run record before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.
Mets division title hopes in NL East
David Peterson, Sean Manaea, Juan Soto
