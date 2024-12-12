The 11-2 Philadelphia Eagles are set to host the 10-3 Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in what might be the best game of this weekend's slate, and ahead of the matchup, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was asked what he is seeing from veteran quarterback Russell Wilson, who is having a resurgence with the Steelers after a massively disappointing stint with the Denver Broncos.

“We didn't play Denver the last two years, so that's something I can't answer,” Nick Sirianni said. “I just know that he's been good for a really long time. He's playing really good football right now. I don't remember the last time that I have been on a team that's gotten ready to play – I don't think I've been on a team here that has played Russell Wilson. You see him sometimes on crossover tape, but that's not how you're watching. Go back. If the Denver Broncos were playing the Kansas City Chiefs and we were getting ready for the Chiefs, I'm watching the Chiefs defense. I'm not necessarily watching Russell Wilson. But, man, good player who has been a good player for a very long time. A lot of respect. A lot of respect for him.”

Sirianni did not go into how Wilson has improved since his days with the Broncos, but it is clear that he has a lot of respect for the veteran quarterback and what he has done for the Steelers this season. Since taking over as the starter, Wilson has completed 64.8% of his passes for 1,784 yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions, according to Pro Football Reference. That has come in seven games after taking over for Justin Fields, who started the season for Pittsburgh.

Eagles looking to make run at top seed in NFC

The Eagles have been one of the most dominant teams in the NFL this season after some early speed bumps. The team garnered some attention after AJ Brown voiced frustration with the passing game struggles after the 22-16 win over the Carolina Panthers, but Philadelphia is a clear Super Bowl contender, and will look to close the season out with four more wins and hopefully get the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Philadelphia will finish the season with games against the Steelers, Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. The Eagles will have to hope that the 12-1 Detroit Lions lose a game or two down the stretch so that they could get the top seed and a bye week in the NFC playoffs.