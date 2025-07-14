DeSean Jackson's tenure at Delaware State is already bringing in money, as Delaware State has landed $20 million for the construction of their new field house per a report by Delaware Online.

Hornets Athletic Director Tony Tucker expressed excitement speaking about the project in a statement obtained by Delaware Online, saying, “It's going to inject a lot of energy and goodwill into our campus. We can't wait to get started.”

Delaware's bond bill, approved on July 1, allocated $20 million to DSU for the construction of a new field house. This funding is part of the ongoing “Athletics Transformation Project” that began last year. In April, Delaware State University President Dr. Tony Allen detailed a three-phase plan during the Capital Improvement Committee Budget Hearing on Thursday aimed at improving Delaware State athletics.

For the first phase, the institution requested from the state $25 million to fund the construction of an indoor field house, featuring a 50-yard turf field, football locker rooms, coaches’ offices, and space for the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association to potentially relocate its headquarters to DSU’s campus.

Cutting-edge athletic facilities play a key role in attracting student athletes to colleges. Combined with opportunities to increase their chances of being drafted into the NBA or NFL and lucrative NIL deals tied to the exposure of competing at the FBS level, many Power Five and Group of Five schools offer top-tier facilities. These not only enhance physical fitness but also help athletes sharpen their skills. In an April interview with WDEL, DeSean Jackson emphasized the crucial role facilities play in the recruitment process.

“It's kind of shaming to be able to be in a position where you're at a Division 1 school and I can't brag about our facilities,” he said.

Delaware State is enhancing its athletic facilities to support Jackson in attracting top football talent with state-of-the-art amenities.

