When Nick Sirianni and the Philadelphia Eagles take on Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, there will be several major storylines. This also includes Sirianni facing off against Reid. This matchup of coaches could prove to be a major storyline.

Nick Sirianni began his NFL coaching career with the Chiefs in 2009. He spent four seasons with the Chiefs but was let go in 2012 when Andy Reid was hired

Even with his firing coming nearly a decade ago, Nick Sirianni still notes that it played a pivotal role in his career.

While speaking with reporters on Monday, Nick Sirianni acknowledged his history with Reid.

“Do you always have this little chip on your shoulder? Sure, yeah, you do. But that’s who I am as a coach and as a person — I want to make sure I’m working my butt off to get as good as I possibly can. And sure, you hold on to some of those things.” said Sirianni according to Tim McManus of ESPN.

Sirianni added, “Andy came in because we weren’t good enough in Kansas City. And he stepped in and did an unbelievable job. What I appreciated is that he brought everyone in and talked to them.”

While Reid chose to move on from Nick Sirianni in Kansas City, it seemingly hasn’t changed how the two view each other.

“I didn’t coach with Andy, but he gave me a good example of what to do with a hard part of the job of: ‘Hey, I got a guy here.’ He was complimentary. He knew I would be down, so he gave me strength when I was down. I appreciated that, and it sounds like that’s who he is as a person and a coach.” said Sirianni.

When these two teams prepare to face off on Sunday, all eyes will be on the players on the field. But these two coaches have led their teams to the game. It could prove to be a major point in both of their careers.