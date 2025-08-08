The Baltimore Orioles kick off a weekend series against the Athletics on Friday night. After losing their last two series, Baltimore hopes to get back on the right track. With Tyler O'Neill joining Colton Cowser on the Orioles' injured list, things aren't looking good. However, Baltimore get one of their best offensive players back in the lineup in Ryan Mountcastle.

The Orioles' first baseman has not played in a game since May 30. Baltimore put him on the 60-day IL with a hamstring strain. Mouncastle's absence is not the main reason why his team has disappointed this season, but his return gives the roster a boost. After Baltimore traded Ryan O'Hearn at the trade deadline, their DH spot is wide open. Mountcastle slides in well.

According to Baltimore Sun reporter Matt Weyrich, Mountcastle guessed that he would start on Friday night. When the Orioles revealed their starting lineup against the Athletics, he was right. Baltimore made a handful of moves, including sending O'Neill to the IL with inflammation in his right wrist, before the first pitch of their next series.

Mountcastle's return means a few different things for Baltimore. On one hand, one of their best power hitters is back in the lineup and ready to go. On the other, his return serves as a reminder that it may already be too late for the Orioles to make a push for the playoffs.

Baltimore tried everything to change the vibe of their season, including firing the manager. However, nothing has worked and the Orioles are almost ten games out of the final American League Wild Card spot. At this point in the regular season, health is paramount for Baltimore. Despite the disappointment going around the team, Mountcastle's return boosts morale.

The Orioles nor the Athletics have much to play for during the rest of the season. However, they can convince both themselves and their fans that true contention is just around the corner.