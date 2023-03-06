The Philadelphia Eagles have experienced a lot of turnover on their coaching staff this offseason. There are vacancies on both sides of the ball. One recent report has the Eagles interested in a very contentious figure among NFL fans.

The Eagles are reportedly interested in hiring New England Patriots assistant Matt Patricia, according to Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. Patricia could fill in as the team’s new linebackers coach.

Patricia spent this past season on the Patriots coaching staff in an unfamiliar role. He was the team’s de facto offensive coordinator, calling plays without officially holding the title.

The Patriots offense had a lot of issues in 2022. Some fans even questioned how secure Mac Jones was as the starter of the team. Patricia will not be the offensive play-caller in New England in 2023, as Bill O’Brien has returned as the official offensive coordinator.

Patricia previously served as head coach of the Detroit Lions from 2018 to Thanksgiving 2020. There he had issues with cornerback Darius Slay, who now plays for the Eagles after a 2019 trade.

Slay spoke about his issues with Patricia back in early February ahead of the Super Bowl. “He basically just said, ‘You are not in that category yet.’ At that time, I only had one Pro Bowl but now I’m at five, so I want to know how he feels about that now,” Slay said.

“I don’t wish bad on him, but as a man, me and him just don’t get along. He’s a smart coach, he knows his X’s and O’s, but the disrespect is not what I’m with.”

Whether the Eagles follow through with hiring Patricia remains to be seen. If they do, it’ll be interesting how they manage the issues between their star corner and new linebackers coach.