The Philadelphia Eagles received a Bryce Harper hype video ahead of their NFL Playoff matchup with the New York Giants on Saturday. Harper, who led the Philadelphia Phillies to the World Series in 2022, shared a Philly-based message for the Eagles, video courtesy of SaveUsEagles on Twitter.

“At home, tens of thousands screaming at your back,” Harper says in the Eagles hype video. “It feels like an unfair fight. And in those pressure moments, if you can come through for this city when it matters most, I’ll put that feeling up against anything in sports. The playoffs, under the lights.”

Harper’s Phillies came into the MLB playoffs in 2022 regarded as heavy underdogs. But they played well and ultimately booked their ticket to the World Series before losing to the Houston Astros.

Meanwhile, the Eagles had the best record in the NFC this season and are well on their way to a competitive playoff run. However, the Giants will pose a legitimate threat in the divisional round. Jalen Hurts and Philadelphia will certainly utilize their home field advantage in this contest.

The Eagles are favored by a convincing margin. But they cannot afford to take New York for granted. The Giants are going to give them all they can handle in what promises to be a hard-fought battle until the very end.

This projects to be an exciting game. The Eagles have legitimate Super Bowl aspirations and will look to use Bryce Harper’s motivation to their advantage against the Giants in this Saturday night affair.