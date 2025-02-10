The Philadelphia Eagles capped off their impressive season with a Super Bowl title on Sunday, dominating the Kansas City Chiefs and denying them a chance at a three-peat.

By no surprise, Birds fans were celebrating into the early hours in the streets of Philadelphia and turned the popular Broad Street into mayhem. Just take a look at the wild scenes after their team reached the mountaintop.

Via Kyle Neubeck:

Here's a perfect angle of the Eagles supporters taking over Broad Street:

Unreal. No matter the sport, Philly fans are as passionate as possible. When their teams aren't winning, well, it can get ugly. But when they are, it's nothing but madness. It was a lot of the same when the Eagles won their first-ever Super Bowl in 2018.

Nick Sirianni's squad was absolutely phenomenal on Sunday in New Orleans. Their defense destroyed Patrick Mahomes all night long, while Jalen Hurts led the electrifying offense. Philly put up 40 points and didn't give up a single point until the third quarter.

The most impressive part? Saquon Barkley was barely a factor in this matchup. He rushed for just 57 yards on 25 carries, yet the Eagles flourished with their pass game. Hurts was 17 for 22 and threw for two touchdowns while he also rushed for 72 yards. DeVonta Smith led the way out wide with four catches for 69 yards and a score. AJ Brown also had three receptions and a TD.

The Eagles had the better roster from top to bottom and it showed in The Big Easy. Frankly, no one could even touch Philly in the NFL Playoffs. They walked over the Green Bay Packers, LA Rams, and Washington Commanders before throttling the Chiefs.

It's a good time to be a Birds fan. The celebrations will surely continue for the weeks ahead. The organization hinted that the Super Bowl parade could be on Friday, which should be a bonkers day.