The Philadelphia Eagles secured their second Super Bowl victory in franchise history with a 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, and head coach Nick Sirianni was soaking it in during his interview with FOX Sports after the game, praising the team and everyone who helped in the organization.

“God's blessed us very much, he gave us all the talent to be able to get here, so first and foremost thanks to him,” Nick Sirianni said, via FOX Sports. “This is the ultimate team game. You can't be great without the greatness of others. Great performance by everybody, offense, defense, special teams, Howie (Roseman) getting us the guys, our coaching staff, these great players. We didn't really ever care what anyone thought about how we won or their opinions. All we wanted to do was win. That's why we listened to My Prerogative a little bit after some wins, but thank God. Thank you Jesus.”

Sirianni then talked about how the Eagles did not want this season to end, saying that the only way it would not end was if they won the game and had a parade to celebrate together.

“These guys did not want to let each other down, and yesterday in the meeting, they talked about not wanting this to be over. That's special,” Sirianni said. “They said the only way it's not over is if we have a parade and a ring ceremony later, so I guess this 2024 Eagle team's not done yet, we got a couple more things to celebrate. I love these guys. Again, it just keeps coming back to you cannot be great without the greatness of others. This is the best team sport there is.”

Quarterback Jalen Hurts was named the MVP, and the Eagles completed their dominant season in dominant fashion, thwarting the Chiefs' bit for a three-peat. They will go back to Philadelphia and celebrate with what is surely a revved-up fanbase.