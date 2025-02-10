Perhaps the only thing worse than Kansas City’s pass protection came from FOX. And Tom Brady’s early concerns vanished. But the Philadelphia Eagles rush never waned as a bonkers Philly pass-rush statistic highlighted the Super Bowl dominance of the Chiefs, according to a post on X by Jesse Newell.

According to @NextGenStats here at the stadium, Eagles' pressure rate is up to 52.4% with a 0% blitz rate.

The Eagles did something Patrick Mahomes had never seen before, according to this post by Benjamin Solak.

Heading into the fourth quarter, the Eagles racked up five sacks. They added five tackles for loss. And they made Mahomes look like a shellshocked rookie. GOAT? Not on this day.

Eagles DE Josh Sweat a menace to Chiefs

Thanks to Sweat’s 2.5 sacks, and additional takedowns of Mahomes by Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, and Jalyx Hunt, the Eagles completely stoned the Chiefs offense.

How bad did it get? The Chiefs looked like they wouldn’t score, which would have been the worst performance in Super Bowl history, according to nbcnews.com.

“Kansas City was threatening to become the first team in Super Bowl history to be held scoreless,” Andrew Greif wrote. “It avoided that ignominious distinction when Mahomes threw a 24-yard touchdown with 34 seconds left in the third quarter to pull within 34-6 of Philadelphia.”

Mahomes managed to completed only five of his first 14 passes for 24 yards. He also authored two costly interceptions that basically put the game away, especially the way the Eagles’ defense had been playing. With the Chiefs facing a big deficit and unable to move the football, the game seemed secure as the Eagles trotted into the locker room with a 24-0 lead.

The Chiefs knew the importance of playing well at the line of scrimmage, according to yahoo.com.

“It’s a good reminder for them Saturday night to know: Hey, the offensive line and defensive line set the tempo,” Chiefs assistant quarterbacks coach Dan Williams said. “We're counting on you guys, in front of the entire team, we're holding you accountable. It’s a reminder every week that those guys are the most important.”