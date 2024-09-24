The split between the New York Giants and Saquon Barkley was the highlight of the NFL offseason. Then, Barkley headed for the Giants division rival, the Philadelphia Eagles. Although the Giants' GM Joe Schoen had no regrets about the move, it became publicized and shocked Barkley. He talked about that private call on the Dan Patrick Show.

“I wasn’t upset about that, it’s part of the business,” Barkley said. “I didn’t find out until the trailer, I saw a trailer of the Hard Knocks of the Giants, I was like ‘Oh that’s going to be pretty cool.' I looked at it and I heard a conversation of me but I wasn’t really upset about it.

“Honestly I reached out to Joe (Schoen) and was just like, ‘I wish you would’ve told me, I would’ve put my acting voice on. I would’ve given a TV answer and made it a little more fun, spice up the show a little bit more.' Yeah, that really didn’t bother me.”

Since leaving the Giants, Barkley has continued the success he had. He currently has 63 total rushes for 351 yards and four touchdowns. Barkley had three touchdowns in his Eagles debut. As the Eagles are 2-1, the Giants don't have the same firepower. Compared to Barkley, current Giants running back Devin Singletary has 42 carries for 197 yards and two touchdowns.

How did the Giants mess up with Eagles' Saquon Barkley on Hard Knocks?

Although the offensive lines and schemes are different, it's clear that Barkley is thriving in the City of Brotherly Love. Before the season, he discussed talking with Schoen about his contract. Even with Schoen telling Barkley to find a better offer, Giants owner John Mara still wanted Barkley back.

Saquon Barkley found out his contract negotiations were being filmed after he saw the clip in a trailer. Talks progressed about the former Giants running back leaving the team. Their conversation between Barkley and Schoen was on Hard Knocks. Barkley said his agent had told him before the conversation on Hard Knocks to keep his response short and sweet.



“Shout out to my agent, to be honest,” Barkley said. “Before that conversation, he was just like ‘Keep it short and sweet.' I didn’t overreact to that, I just kind of said what I said. I still feel the same way about New York and the Giants organization, I’ve got nothing but love for those guys.”

The Eagles take on the Giants in Week 7 in Barkley's homecoming. Although Barkley talks about the love he has for the organization, he could play with more motivation.