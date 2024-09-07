The rushing game was not quite effective on the surfaces of Sao Paulo. However, Nick Sirianni still elected to stick with their game plan of having a balanced which is why Saquon Barkley was called up to carry the ball a lot. While some rushes against Matt LaFleur's Green Bay Packers secondary fell short, the running back making his debut still did quite a lot to help Jalen Hurts.

Saquon Barkley proved that he belonged to the Eagles system. Nick Siranni directed Jalen Hurts to hand the ball over to him quite a lot of times. Every single time a rushing schematic was made it paid off. Barkley carried the ball 24 times against the Packers' secondary. This helped him notch an average gain of 4.5 yards per rush which helped him total a huge 109-rushing yard total.

Eagles fans go rabid for Saquon Barkley

The Eagles also benefitted from Barkley's ability to march down the end zone. He rushed for six points twice. Jalen Hurts and Barkley also got the offense started. The two connected when the signal caller threw an 18-yard dart in the second quarter for the first six points of the game. He then rushed for a second one not later after. However, it was his third touchdown, coming off a two-yard run, which caught the attention of most fans.

“Giants fans watching Saquon Barkley score 3 TDs in his first game with the Eagles,” a known meme account said.

Other members of the Eagles faithful were also making bold proclamations about Nick Sirianni's weapons, “Saquon Barkley on this Eagles team is a scary proposition for any team that comes up against them. AJB and Devonta Smith will be massive again this season and impossible to shut down. All in all I think there's plenty from both teams that can be taken away as a positive.”

There is a lot that the Eagles need to maintain if they wish to win the Super Bowl. They had a fast start last year but they came crumbling down. Will they prevent that collapse given this momentum after the Packers win?