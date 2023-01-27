Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown have a friendship that predates their time in the NFL. But now in their first season ever sharing the field, they have looked elite for the Philadelphia Eagles.

As they prepare to take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship, AJ Brown took a moment to acknowledge Jalen Hurts.

Brown took to Twitter to praise his QB1.

When Hurts was drafted in 2020, Brown Tweeted a message, saying, “You deserve it all brother. I feel like I got drafted lol. Blessing to you family. 🖤”

On Friday, AJ Brown quote tweeted himself, adding a message to the draft day tweet.

In the now-deleted tweet, Brown wrote about Jalen Hurts, saying “Now we’re about to play in NFC championship game together! Man who knew our path would be aligning. God did”.

In their first season together, both Jalen Hurts and Brown proved to be one of the best duo’s in the NFL.

Brown finished the regular season recording 88 receptions for 1,496 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

Alongside Brown, Hurts stuffed the stat sheet. He finished the regular season throwing for 3,701 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions. On the ground, he added 760 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

In the divisional round of the playoffs, Hurts once again came to play. He recorded 154 passing yards and two touchdowns against the New York Giants. On the ground, he added 34 rushing yards and another touchdown

Jalen Hurts finds himself in contention for the NFL MVP. But he has his sights set on taking home the Super Bowl. To do that, he must first lead the Eagles past the 49ers on Sunday.