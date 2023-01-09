By Reese Nasser · 4 min read

Jalen Hurts has put together an MVP-caliber season. And with what he has done for the Philadelphia Eagles, he deserves to be leading the race to take home the award.

Unfortunately for Hurts, his season has been shadowed by the likes of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Bengals QB Joe Burrow, and Bills QB Josh Allen. Along with this, an elbow injury has kept him off the field, which may have also hurt his case. But when healthy, Hurts has put together a season as good as any of the NFL’s other great quarterbacks. And he has proven that he should take home the 2022 NFL MVP award.

Led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, the Philadelphia Eagles have been near-perfect this season. Heading into the postseason, the Eagles have a 14-3 record and are atop the NFC East.

With Hurts leading the charge, the Eagles have often looked like the best team in the NFL. He has also stuffed the stat sheet, reaching career-high numbers across the board. And he has also helped his team put together their best season in recent history.

But why exactly should Jalen Hurts win the 2022 NFL MVP? Here’s the reasoning.

3. Improved numbers through the air

With the addition of wide receiver A.J. Brown, Jalen Hurts has taken his game to a new level. He has made even the hardest passes look easy, and has pushed the ball down the field with ease.

Over 15 games, Jalen Hurts has thrown the ball 460 times. With 386 total completions, he has recorded 3,701 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and just six interceptions.

Hurts has also been among the most efficient passers in the NFL this season. His six interceptions were tied for the fourth-best among all eligible passers. He also recorded an interception in just six games this season and just one multi-interception game. In total, he recorded 10 games with zero interceptions.

Hurts also steadily found the endzone through the air this season. He recorded at least one passing touchdown in 10 games. Along with this, he had eight games with at least two touchdowns.

In Week 15 as the Eagles took on the Chicago Bears, Hurts delivered a “down” game through the air. He finished the day throwing for 315 yards, zero touchdowns, and two interceptions. But he still managed to make his presence felt on the ground.

2. His impact on the Eagles ground game

With the addition of A.J. Brown, and another year of growth for Devonta Smith, the Eagles passing attack looked elite this season. But even with significant improvement through the air, Hurts did not regress on the ground.

Hurts finished the 2021 season with 784 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 139 total carries.

Even as he threw more in 2022, he managed to be just as effective on the ground. On 165 total carries, he recorded 760 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. His 13 rushing touchdowns were the most among all quarterbacks.

Hurts had nine games with at least one rushing touchdown this season. He also had three games with at least two touchdowns, including three in his final game of the season.

With the success that Hurts has found on the ground, the rest of the Eagles rushing attack has also looked elite. Running back Miles Sanders has recorded the best numbers of his career this season. Through 17 games, he has recorded 1,269 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

1. Jalen Hurts production for the year

Heading into the playoffs, Hurts has improved in nearly every way. In just his second full season as the Eagles QB1, he has transformed into a legitimate star at the position. This is the same quarterback who many thought would be out of Philadelphia by the end of the season.

In terms of production, Hurts posted a stat line as good as any of the NFL’s top quarterbacks. Over the 15 games that he appeared in, he threw for 3,701 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions. On the ground, he added 760 rushing yards and 13 additional touchdowns. In total, Hurts recorded 35 touchdowns on the season. He did this while leading his team to the best record in the NFL at 14-3.

In the games that Hurts wasn’t able to take the field in, the Eagles offense struggled heavily. With Gardner Minshew leading the charge, the Eagles lost two straight games. The offense was limited in a way that they haven’t been all season.

Jalen Hurts has proven to be an essential piece to the Eagles success. He has impacted his team in a way that few other quarterbacks have this season. Jalen Hurts has put the Eagles in a position to make a run at the Super Bowl. He has also done enough to take home the 2022 NFL MVP.