The San Jose Sharks traded for Cody Ceci during the offseason to bolster their blueline. At the time, Ceci felt unsettled after leaving the Edmonton Oilers. However, he has settled in nicely for San Jose. And ahead of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, he is an in-demand trade candidate for contending teams.

Ceci is playing a role larger than his skillset with the Sharks. However, he presents a rather solid option for teams needing depth down the lineup. The Sharks defenseman has a ton of playoff experience with the Oilers. And he is signed at a manageable $3.25 million cap hit for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign.

Ceci is certainly far from a perfect player. In fact, there are noticeable flaws in his game. In any event, the veteran rearguard can play an effective style of hockey in the right situation. Finding the right situation is key ahead of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.

Cody Ceci is going to draw interest before March 7th. But which teams work as landing spots for his services? Here are two early landing spots for the Sharks defenseman with the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline a little more than a month away.

The Panthers could trade for Sharks' Cody Ceci

As mentioned, Cody Ceci has a ton of experience in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Part of that experience came in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final. Ceci and the Oilers nearly pulled off a reverse sweep back in June. However, the Florida Panthers defeated the Oilers in Game 7 and avoided an all-time embarrassing collapse.

In 2025, the Panthers could take Ceci into the postseason as a member of their team. Florida lost key pieces on defense over the summer. Brandon Montour signed with the Seattle Kraken, for instance. More relevant is the departure of Oliver Ekman-Larsson, who signed on with the Toronto Maple Leafs in NHL Free Agency.

The Panthers did the best they could to replace what was lost. However, Florida had little cap space to work with. This led them to take fliers on bounceback candidates such as Nate Schmidt and Adam Boqvist. Schmidt has played regularly, but overall, the depth on the Panthers' blueline could use some help.

Ceci could be a stabilizing presence down the lineup. He has playoff experience, which could come in handy, as well. Moreover, Ceci is a rental player. Florida is not tied to a long-term contract if they trade for him. The Panthers may need to work something out financially to make it work with the Sharks, but the fit is certainly there.

The Stars need right-shot depth

Chris Tanev served as an important part of the Dallas Stars during their run to the Western Conference Final in 2024. The Stars traded for Tanev in the middle of the season with the hope of improving their already stout defense. Tanev did just that before being traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the offseason.

The loss of Tanev has certainly been felt in 2024-25. Dallas is still a good team defensively. However, there is something missing from last year's squad. A Cody Ceci trade with the Sharks may not solve all of their issues. But he could provide important depth as the playoffs go on.

Ceci is a reasonably priced rental option for the Stars. Moreover, younger players can lean on Ceci's playoff experience as they navigate the postseason. All in all, it wouldn't be shocking to see Ceci end up with the Stars at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.