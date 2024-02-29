The Dallas Stars are closing in on a trade that would get them veteran blueliner Chris Tanev from the Calgary Flames, per NHL insider Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.
“Trade call still pending but hearing Chris Tanev is being traded to Dallas.”
In a follow-up post on X (formerly Twitter), LeBrun added some key details on the pending transaction between the Stars and the Flames.
“2nd RD pick, conditional 3rd RD pick & Artem Grushnikov to Flames for Chris Tanev”
LeBrun also reported that the Flames are paying 50 percent of Tanev's salary and cap hit in the 2023-24 NHL season. Tanev's salary and cap hit this season are both at $4.5 million.
Here's an additional detail from Frank Servalli, who noted the involvement of the New Jersey Devils in the transaction:
“#njdevils are involved in the #Flames and #TexasHockey deal, they are retaining money on Tanev to help process the deal. NJD reserve list guy Cole Brady is part of the deal. They're getting back a 4th round pick.”
The Flames seemingly did not have the intention of re-signing Tanev to an extension. Tanev is playing on the last season of the four-year contract worth $18 million that he signed with Calgary back in 2020. Now 34 years old, Tanev will look to continue building his stock with the Stars, as he looks forward to a new contract in the next free agency.
Chris Tanev headed to the Stars
Tanev is joining a Stars unit that is in a tight race to the top of the Western Conference Central division. They entered Wednesday tied with the Edmonton Oilers atop the division table with 79 points (35-17-9). However, they are on a cold spell of late, having lost six of their last seven games, including a 5-1 road defeat at the hands of the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. The Flames, on the other hand, are seven points out of third place in the Pacific Division standings with a 29-25-5 record but are on a torrid four-game win streak.
Tanev, who made his NHL debut in the 2010-11 season with the Vancouver Canucks, has 1 goal and 13 assists with a plus/minus of plus-16 through 56 games played so far this season.