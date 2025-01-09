The Pittsburgh Penguins are in the thick of the playoff race in the Eastern Conference. The Penguins had a brutal start to the season, but have turned things around. However, this does not mean the team is going to refrain from selling at the NHL Trade Deadline. And recent trade rumors indicate the Penguins could part ways with defenseman Marcus Pettersson.

Pettersson has emerged as one of Pittsburgh's most steady and reliable defensemen. The veteran rearguard has suffered some inconsistency in the defensive zone this season. However, he remains a quality defender who can play big minutes for any team. As a pending unrestricted free agent, Pettersson is sure to be in demand once the March 7 deadline comes around.

The Penguins certainly could hold onto Pettersson if they so desired. He would undoubtedly be a massive part of their push for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, given the team's desire to add younger talent, a Pettersson trade could be the catalyst for Pittsburgh to add their next dynamic talent. With this in mind, here are two early landing spots for Marcus Pettersson ahead of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.

The Stars could use Marcus Pettersson

The Dallas Stars have built their identity around a smothering defensive brand of hockey in recent seasons. This was certainly on display last season when the team nearly made the Stanley Cup Final due to their defense. The Stars fell to the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Finals last spring, but the future seemed rather bright.

This season, Dallas remains a good hockey team. However, it is clear their defense is missing something. The Stars traded for Chris Tanev at last year's NHL Trade Deadline. Tanev was an incredibly important piece to the team's defense during their playoff run. But Tanev left for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the offseason.

Marcus Pettersson could be of interest to the Stars this year. He may not be as defensively sound as Tanev is. And Pettersson is not a right-shot like Tanev. But the Penguins defender could still play a crucial role for a Dallas team wanting to win the Stanley Cup.

The Stars have some young talent that could be of interest the Penguins. Dallas will need to find a way to make this work financially, though. In any event, Dallas is a fantastic landing spot for Pettersson ahead of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.

The Canucks, Penguins could swing a trade

The Vancouver Canucks are taking calls on Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller at this time. The reported rift between the two Canucks stars has seemingly reached a point of no return. However, Vancouver is not simply looking to subtract from their roster. The defending Pacific Division champions are hoping to add, as well.

The Canucks could use some help on the left side of their defense. Behind superstar Quinn Hughes, Vancouver has Carson Soucy and Derek Forbort on the left side. Pettersson would immediately slot in as the second-pairing defender on this blueline. Moreover, he would provide a significant defensive improvement to this group.

The Canucks may need to get creative if they want to make this trade with the Penguins. However, it's hard to deny that Pettersson would have a major impact in Vancouver. He could be the solidifying presence on the backend they need to make a deep run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.