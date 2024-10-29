The Toronto Maple Leafs are eyeing the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025. Toronto is no stranger to the postseason, having made it to the playoffs in each of the last eight seasons. However, the Maple Leafs have advanced past the first round only once in those eight appearances. The Maple Leafs certainly need to find playoff success sooner rather than later.

The Maple Leafs are off to an alright start to the 2024-25 NHL season. Toronto started the year winning four of their first six games. However, they have now lost three straight games. Two of these three losses came by a margin of four goals or more.

The Maple Leafs certainly aren’t hitting the panic button yet. Toronto has looked good in extended stretches so far. And early slumps can be easily overcome. Especially with the talent this team has at its disposal up and down the lineup.

However, Toronto will want to make a few moves throughout the year to bolster their team. Additionally, they may want to move on from players who have value but may not fit in with their team. With this in mind, here are two Maple Leafs trades the team should consider early on.

Maple Leafs must move on from Timothy Liljegren

The Maple Leafs are reportedly working to trade Timothy Liljegren as the season continues. And this makes a lot of sense. Liljegren entered the league as a first-round pick of Toronto back in 2017. However, he has yet to establish himself as a consistent, full-time NHLer. In fact, he has never played 70 games in a single season.

In 2024-25, his role in Toronto is even more diminished. The 25-year-old has played just one game through the first nine games of the year. And he received less than 14 minutes of ice time in that game. It is clear the Maple Leafs do not have plans for Liljegren to play a regular role on their blueline as it currently stands.

There are a number of teams that could be interested. For instance, the Detroit Red Wings could take a chance on Liljegren, though that scenario is rather complicated for multiple reasons. Another team that could call Toronto is the Anaheim Ducks as they continue their rebuild. In any event, Liljegren’s days with the Maple Leafs are almost certainly numbered. He could be a NHL Trade Deadline candidate if he is not gone by then.

Toronto should trade Nick Robertson

The Toronto Maple Leafs are also looking to trade Nick Robertson at some point this year. This is nothing new, as they sought a potential trade at the NHL Trade Deadline back in March. However, Robertson also prefers a trade at this point despite signing a one-year contract extension.

It’s unlikely Robertson and the Maple Leafs can smooth things out. Robertson wants a fresh start elsewhere, and that could benefit both sides. As a result, it would be wise of Toronto to trade Robertson while they can. Perhaps they can land a forward more suited to help them win this year.

One potential team that could be interested in Robertson is the Philadelphia Flyers. The Flyers collapsed last season and missed the playoffs. And it seems as if things aren’t getting any better. The Flyers have lost seven of their first nine games, including a brutal six-game losing streak following a season-opening win.

Philadelphia may be gearing up to sell, and the Maple Leafs could take advantage. Perhaps Robertson is included in a package to land winger Joel Farabee. Farabee has a solid track record in the NHL, and scored a career-high 50 points last season.

No matter where Robertson goes, the Maple Leafs could use him to make the proverbial “hockey trade.” It works out well for both sides. Robertson receives a fresh start and the potential for more playing time. And Toronto lands a player better suited to help them in their quest for the Stanley Cup this season.