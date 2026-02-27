Since entering the league in 2022, Kyle Hamilton has embodied the prototype for the modern hybrid defender. At 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, the Baltimore Ravens star redefined what teams covet in a versatile “unicorn” safety-linebacker blend. At the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, though, Sonny Styles may have raised the bar.

During televised linebacker drills, NFL Network flashed a Simulcam comparison between Styles’ workout and Hamilton’s 2022 metrics. The numbers were staggering: Styles, listed at 6-foot-5 and 244 pounds, blazed a 4.47-second 40-yard dash and exploded for a 43.5-inch vertical. That towered over Hamilton’s 4.59 and 38-inch marks at a lighter frame. Watching from home, Hamilton reposted the graphic on X with a self-aware caption: “I just got brutally framemogged.”

I just got brutally framemogged pic.twitter.com/ar4bhkyIJT — Kyle Hamilton (@kyledhamilton_) February 27, 2026

The playful reaction only amplified Styles’ jaw-dropping showing. “Framemogging,” which is internet slang for being physically overshadowed, seemd to fit the moment. Styles not only measured bigger and heavier. He also tested faster and jumped higher, reinforcing why scouts are buzzing about his rare athletic ceiling.

Hamilton, however, has already proven the combine is only part of the story. In 2025, he earned his third straight Pro Bowl and second AP First-Team All-Pro nod. He tallied 105 tackles, nine pass breakups, and two forced fumbles while lining up everywhere from deep safety to edge rusher. His versatility helped anchor one of the league’s most complex defenses.

As for Styles, he enters the 2026 NFL Draft as a top-10 projection thanks to that unprecedented size-speed blend. At his size, Styles profiles as a three-level defender capable of matching tight ends in coverage and chasing plays sideline-to-sideline. Minor technical refinements aside, his potential has evaluators dreaming big.

For now, Hamilton remains the standard. After Thursday night, though, he may have some athletic company.