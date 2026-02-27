The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Miami Heat on Thursday night, 124-117. In the win, Maxey led all Sixers players with 28 points, albeit on a poor 9-for-25 from the floor. Nevertheless, the 76ers' guard made history, passing Allen Iverson for the most triples made in franchise history.

Entering the game, he had knocked down 882 career triples, three shy of Iverson. He knocked down five of them in the win, going 5-for-12 from deep, including four in the first quarter.

After the win, Maxey shared his thoughts on surpassing Iverson.

“That's just a blessing, honestly. I am just happy, man. I am blessed,” Maxey said humbly.

“I thank God. I thank the 76ers organization for drafting me, trusting me, and believing in me… Thankful to my coaches, Doc [Rivers], [Nick] Nurse, they instilled a lot of confidence in me.

“Last is my teammates, man. Everybody… I gave a shout-out to Tobias [Harris] earlier. In my rookie year, he told me I was a great shooter even though I wasn't shooting as well as I wanted to. Lastly, Joel [Embiid]. He been on me about shooting 10 three's a game since my second or third year. I appreciate that.”

After a couple of relatively stagnant years in Philadelphia, Maxey has taken off like a rocket this season. He is averaging better than 29 points per game, good enough for fourth in the NBA. But he has turned into more than a lethal scorer.

The 76ers' guard is averaging almost seven assists, four rebounds, and maybe most impressively, two steals per game.