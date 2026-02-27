Khris Middleton found himself in a different area code anew when he was part of the three-team deal at the trade deadline that sent him to the Dallas Mavericks.

Middleton played only 48 games for the Washington Wizards before being shipped to the Mavericks. He has been a solid addition to Dallas, adding offensive firepower and veteran leadership.

But according to NBA insider Marc Stein, the 34-year-old forward could find himself on a different team again in the next few days.

“Khris Middleton just told @TheSteinLine he is still weighing his options in advance of Sunday’s deadline to pursue a contract buyout, deciding whether to finish the season in Dallas or join a playoff team,” wrote Stein on X.

“League sources say Denver (Nuggets) and other playoff teams have shown interest.”

With the way things are going, the Mavericks will probably not qualify for the playoffs with a 21-37 record. They lost to the Sacramento Kings, 130-121, on Thursday.

Stein noted that Dallas is inclined to agree with the three-time All-Star, who won a championship with the Milwaukee Bucks, if he seeks a buyout.

“Middleton stressed he is grateful for the warm welcome he’s received in Dallas, where the Mavericks—as @TheSteinLine first reported—have told the former All-Star they will work with him if he seeks a buyout before Sunday’s deadline to be playoff-eligible for a new next team,” added Stein.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd touted Middleton's value to the team, including helping Cooper Flagg with his game and setting an example of professionalism.

Middleton tallied 17 points, five rebounds, and four assists against the Kings. He has scored in double digits in three of the six games since he joined Dallas.