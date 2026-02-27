Exes Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren reunited recently, but it's not for what you might expect.

The former couple was seen together to support their son Charlie, who is a member of the Benjamin School boys golf team. The team won the 2025 FHSAA Class 1A State Championship, and they were celebrating with a special ring ceremony.

In a video shared on social media on Tuesday, Feb. 24, Tiger and Nordegren are seen walking on stage and posing for photos alongside Charlie.

Charlie Woods at his Benjamin School state championship golf ring ceremony with parents Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren @WPBF25News pic.twitter.com/jAYqoqO7O5 — Yianni Kourakis (@WPBF_Yianni) February 24, 2026

Woods wore a dark blue suit while Nordegren had a more casual fit with black leggings and a state champions hoodie.

Earlier this month, Charlie announced that he will be playing golf at Florida State University.

Tiger supported Charlie in the comment section writing, “Congratulations Charlie. I’m so proud of you on entering this next chapter of your life.”

Elin Nordegren and Tiger Woods' current relationships

Nordegren and Tiger separated in 2010 following a very publicized cheating scandal and have found love through other partners.

Nordegren has been with former NFL player Jordan Cameron since 2019 and they have three children together: Arthur, Zeta, and Freya. Tiger on the other hand is currently dating Vanessa Trump. They went public with their relationship last year.

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time, we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts,” Woods captioned two photos of the pair.

Following their announcement, a source told Page Six that the pair are “very serious,” like “wedding bells serious.”

“She’s so happy! She’s finally found happiness,” the insider continued. “She’s found happiness for the first time in her life.”

When Tiger told Nordegren that he was dating Vanessa, an insider shared that “their paths crossed a lot, they had a lot of people in their circles.” Vanessa's daughter, Kai, who she shares with her ex-husband Donald Trump Jr. attends the same school as Charlie and also plays golf.

The insider continued, “It’s a community where they saw each other frequently. So Elin also knew exactly who Vanessa was.”