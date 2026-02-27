The Detroit Red Wings returned to action on Thursday night, and it was a golden return for captain Dylan Larkin. He won gold with the United States in Milan at the 2026 Winter Olympics. And on Thursday, he made a statement for his hometown team with a record-breaking performance against the Ottawa Senators.

Larkin scored both Red Wings goals on Thursday, which was enough to secure a 2-1 win over the Senators. His second goal of the game came in overtime. He broke free for a breakaway and buried home a pass from Lucas Raymond in space to claim the all-important second point.

This goal gives Larkin 13 career overtime goals. And this has established a new franchise record for the Red Wings. The captain has overtaken Hockey Hall of Famer Sergei Fedorov, who had 12 overtime goals in his career with Detroit.

Larkin is the heart and soul of this Red Wings team. He has served as captain since the 2020-21 campaign. He is a five-time 30-goal scorer and has flirted with being a point-per-game player. Larkin is two goals away from a sixth career 30+ goal season, as well.

The Red Wings taking the second point had big implications in the Atlantic Division standings. For now, Detroit is second in the Atlantic on points. They broke a tie with the Montreal Canadiens, who lost in overtime to the New York Islanders.

Detroit needs to gain as many points as it can down the stretch run. Getting this win is a huge confidence boost, and it puts them in a good position heading into the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.