A flight packed with heartbroken England fans had to make an emergency landing due to a “strange smell” in the cabin. Just minutes after taking off from Berlin this morning, the flight heading for Manchester was forced to return to the German airport.

The Eurowings flight EW8470 took off at 8:09 a.m. and climbed to 10,000 feet before turning around and landing back at Berlin at 8:26 a.m. Upon landing, the aircraft was met by the airport fire service. This flight was carrying several distraught England fans after their 2-1 loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday night.

Supporter Gareth Davies from Wigan told The Independent, “A few minutes into the flight the captain came on and said we had to go back to Berlin due to a warning light flashing on the controls. Upon landing, we sat there for a short period, and a smell of burning entered the cabin. We were told not to worry about the fire engines, take our luggage, and not to take photos or videos ‘because we don’t want to be on TikTok.’ We disembarked and gathered on the tarmac surrounded by firefighters before buses took us to the terminal. Upon arrival at the terminal, there was no one there except passport control. We hadn’t been told what would happen next, so we all went through passport control. People had no clue about their checked bags, and many exited the baggage hall – I only had carry-on.”

Response from Eurowings on England's flight

Eurowings, a subsidiary of Lufthansa, has its headquarters in Dusseldorf. The airline operates a network of mostly domestic flights to and from Berlin and had scheduled several additional flights from London and Manchester to Berlin to meet the demand from England fans.

In a statement, Eurowings said, “Flight EW8470 from Berlin to Manchester made an unscheduled return to Berlin this morning due to an undefined odour in the cabin. An ‘air emergency’ was declared, a standard procedure to obtain a prioritised landing. The aircraft landed normally at BER at around 8:30 am. Passengers and crew left the aircraft via passenger stairs provided and were taken to the terminal by bus. The aircraft was then inspected by the fire brigade. There were no findings. There was neither a fire nor smoke in the cabin. There were 150 passengers on board the Airbus A319. There was no danger to passengers or crew at any time. Safety is always the top priority at Eurowings. The passengers affected will be rebooked on alternative flights.”

The incident added to the disappointment of England fans who had just witnessed their team’s defeat in the Euro 2024 final. Despite the scare, there was no danger to anyone on board. The airline assured that safety is its top priority and is working to rebook passengers on alternative flights.

