England, the inventor of soccer, has been using the slogan “It's coming home” for many years amidst its quest to win a trophy for the first time since the 1966 World Cup. The Three Lions will have to wait even longer, though, as Spain defeated them 2-1 in the 2024 UEFA Euro final.

X user DEE cleverly used a Shaquille O'Neal laughing clip to capture his feelings about the famed English slogan after the match.

The phrase “It's never coming home” started trending on X, as soccer fans rejoiced in their hate for England. @gotsthecinema joined in on the fun, using a montage of iconic NBA championship celebrations.

Many fans had been praying for England's downfall, as X user Gbemiga illustrated.

“Watching England scrape through those games was so annoying man but the thing about being a hater is you need a lot of patience, patience is very bitter but the fruit is so so sweet,” they tweeted.

Fellow user Zito even recalled England's UEFA Euro 2020 final loss as a part of his hate celebration.

“England making it to the final just to lose for a second consecutive time,” he tweeted. “This is what happiness is. This is what football is all about. This is the beautiful game.”

@JordanWebber96 wrote a short and to-the-point letter, also via X.

“Spain, Thank you for not making this summer and at least the next couple of years completely f**king insufferable,” he tweeted. “Kind regards, Everyone. 🇪🇸”

How did La Roja pull off yet another major tournament win?

Spain was the best team throughout the entire 2024 UEFA Euro

In a sea of underperforming squads, the Spanish side was the most in-form by a wide margin the whole summer. It was the only team that won all three group stage matches, doing so with a combined scoreline of 5-0, including a 3-0 dismantling of 2018 World Cup Finalist Croatia. It then outclassed Georgia 4-1 in the Round of 16 before taking down fellow European powerhouses Germany, France, and England by the score of 2-1 each time.

16-year-old wonder kid Lamine Yamal, who became the youngest player to ever score in the tournament, finished with one goal and three assists. The Barcelona prodigy took home the award for Young Player of the Tournament.

Meanwhile, veteran midfielder Rodri won Player of the Tournament honors, as he anchored the squad both with elite defending and passing skills, in addition to slotting away a goal of his own. The Manchester City star has now gone 474 days without losing in a Spain uniform.

Attacking midfielder Dani Olmo also flexed his footballing muscles, scoring a team-high three goals to go with two assists, along with a vital goal-line clearance in the waning minutes of Sunday's final.

Spain has had an unprecedented run in the 21st century at both the club and country levels, via The Athletic's Colin Millar.

“Since May 2001, Spanish teams have played in 27 major finals (Champions League, Europa League, World Cup, Euros),” he tweeted. “There has been a Spanish winner in all 27 finals.”