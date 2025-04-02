Over 26 years after the release of his box set Tracks, Bruce Springsteen will release Tracks 2 after teasing it on April Fools' Day.

He took to Instagram to announce Tracks 2: The Lost Albums. The date April 3, 2025, is still featured on the track sheet, so it is unclear if that represents the release date.

Either way, his website features a fan sign-up form to get more information. It appears the second volume of his box set will focus on the album sessions from 1983-2018.

The first edition of Tracks did feature songs from the Nebraska and Born in the U.S.A. sessions, which were released in 1982 and 1984, respectively. However, they did not feature the electric tracks from the Nebraska sessions. Perhaps he will feature more from those albums on Tracks 2.

Albums like Tunnel of Love, Human Touch, Lucky Town, The Ghost of Tom Joad, and Letter to You may be represented on the new box set.

What is Bruce Springsteen's Tracks 2?

Tracks 2: The Lost Albums is the second entry in Bruce Springsteen's Tracks series, originally teased on 2025 April Fools' Day. The first collection was released on November 10, 1998. Tracks was released as a four-disc box set.

It features 66 songs. Most of them were previously unreleased songs from his album sessions. B-sides and demos were also featured in the collection.

Springsteen has been talking about a second edition of the compilation for years. In 2017, he told Rolling Stone that he was working on a second box set.

Fans will have to wait for more details from “The Boss.” If you sign up through the registration form on his website, it tells you to return to the site on April 3. Perhaps that is when a release date and tracklist will be revealed.

It has been over two years since Springsteen's last release. He dropped Only the Strong Survive on November 11, 2022, which was a cover album. It was his second album full of covers after 2006's We Shall Overcome: The Seeger Sessions.

Only the Strong Survive was a hit for Springsteen. It was nominated for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album at the Grammys in 2024.

His last album of original material was 2020's Letter to You. The album featured the E Street Band for the first time since his 2014 High Hopes album.

Two singles were released ahead of Letter to You. The title track was released as a single on September 10, 2020. Two weeks later, he dropped “Ghosts.”

Currently, Springsteen at the E Street Band are gearing up for another European leg of their ongoing tour. It is set to conclude on July 3, 2025, in Milan, Italy.