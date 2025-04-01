Did “The Boss” Bruce Springsteen just tease something new on April Fools' Day?

He took to Instagram to share a photo of a Thrill Hill Recording sheet. It is blank, but in the middle, it reads, “What was lost has now been found.”

Everything else is left blank aside from the date, which reads, “April 3.” Presumably, Springsteen could be announcing something on Thursday, April 3, 2025.

Of course, with it being April Fools' Day, it is hard to take it seriously. Fans in the comments are ready for an announcement, but some are weary, given the holiday. “Don't be fooling me today[,] Boss,” one fan commented. Another said, “Of all days to drop hints.”

Some other fans think the tease has to do with Nebraska, his 1982 album. One fan speculated, “Electric Nebraska?!” with a laughing emoji. Another said, “If it's electric Nebraska with the E Street Band I'm gonna die.”

There is also speculation that it could be a second edition of his Tracks compilation. In 1998, he released Tracks, a four-disc box set featuring 66 songs. It is mostly filled with unreleased songs from various album sessions. The following year, he released 18 Tracks, which was a condensed version of the box set.

Will Bruce Springsteen's April Fools' Day tease lead to anything?

As of now, it appears fans will have to wait until April 3 to get the latest from Springsteen. If the post is not an April Fools' Day joke, it does look like he is teasing a new release of some kind.

Now, whether that is a Tracks 2 or an electric Nebraska sessions album remains to be seen. Something revolving around Nebraska would make sense, given the upcoming biopic starring Jeremy Allen White depicts those recording sessions.

We also cannot ignore the possibility that he is releasing new music. His last proper album was 2020's Letter to You. After that, he released a cover album called Only the Strong Survive.

Is he touring in 2025?

In May 2025, Springsteen and the E Street Band will hit the road again. They will embark on another European leg of their ongoing tour, which began in 2023.

The tour has been an up-and-down journey, with several dates being postponed for various health reasons. They will first travel to Manchester, England, before going to France, Germany, Czech Republic, Germany, Spain, and Italy.

In total, they are due to play 16 shows in 2025, which will presumably close out their current tour. Springsteen and the E Street Band's current tour has consisted of six legs and 130 total shows across North America and Europe.

It is the first time they have toured together since the end of The River Tour in 2017. Springsteen performed a Broadway residency in between the tours.

Additionally, a biopic about Springsteen is coming from Scott Cooper called Deliver Me from Nowhere. The biopic is based on Warren Zanes' 2023 book of the same name.

White, who is best known for his role in The Bear, will star as Springsteen. Jeremy Strong, Stephen Graham, Odessa Young, and Paul Walter Hauser will also star in it.