The Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 2-1 in 10 innings Saturday night, winning in wild walk-off fashion. With the bases loaded, Tigers pitcher José Cisnero threw a wild pitch that hit home-plate umpire Cory Blaser directly in the face mask. Detroit catcher Eric Haase attended to Blaser, who was knocked to the ground. White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada scored the winning run.

Eric Haase was crossed up on the play, calling for a slider when Cisnero thought the catcher would be expecting a sinker. Haase appeared to be confused as the baseball bounced away from home plate. The result was an ending to the Tigers-White Sox game that has likely never been seen before in the history of MLB.

“Unfortunate spot to be in,” Hasse told reporters after the game. “Hope Corey's OK because, obviously, that's not what we're looking for in that situation. I'm not sure where it hit him. I'm not sure where the ball went. It was a lot of chaos going on.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Eric Haase recaps a tough loss this afternoon and the big improvement from Michael Lorenzen on the mound. #RepDetroit pic.twitter.com/5jwswoGgOD — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) June 3, 2023

It wasn't just the final play of the game that was an anomaly. All three runs in Saturday's Tigers-White Sox game were scored on wild pitches. It marked the first time since 1920 in which at least three runs were scored in a game and all of them crossed the plate because of a wild pitch or a passed ball, according to ESPN.

In two straight games against the White Sox, the Tigers have failed to drive in a run with a base hit or a walk. Chicago shut out Detroit 3-0 Friday.