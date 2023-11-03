Esports Insider Unveils Hall Of Fame 2023 Edition Awards At World Esports Summit In Busan

Unveiling the Esports Insider Hall of Fame 2023 awards at the World Esports Summit in Busan, highlighting the industry's influential figures.

In an exciting announcement, Esports Insider, alongside its Headline Partner, the International Esports Federation (IESF), has revealed plans to unveil the prestigious 2023 ESI Hall of Fame awards. The setting for this notable event is the World Esports Summit, with Busan, South Korea chosen as the vibrant backdrop. The ceremony, poised to become a central attraction, will be held on the evening of November 28, forming an integral part of the 8th World Esports Summit.

Last year's summit stood out as a significant event in the esports calendar. Drawing a crowd of over 150 enthusiasts, professionals, and industry bigwigs, it provided a platform for 40 eminent speakers. The discourse covered a broad spectrum – from the core esports industry to sports, global brand endorsements, governmental perspectives, and insights from pivotal industry leaders. The Summit spanned an intensive three days, packed with knowledge-sharing and networking opportunities.

The ESI Hall of Fame is not just another award ceremony; it is an institution. Incepted in 2018, it has been a consistent beacon, shining light on those who have not only contributed to but also shaped the esports landscape. The ceremony has previously graced international metropolises such as London and Los Angeles. This year, with Busan taking the mantle, it signifies the award's maiden foray into the Asia-Pacific territory. This move synchronizes perfectly with Esports Insider's strategic expansion, especially after their successful conference in Singapore last year.

The 2023 award ceremony promises to be riveting, with the spotlight on four significant accolades:

Hall of Famer : An elite recognition, this award salutes those who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment and monumental contributions to the esports world.

Rising Industry Star : This is a toast to the dynamic young professionals who are rapidly carving a niche for themselves and setting new benchmarks in the esports domain.

Community Champion : Beyond the games and strategies, esports has a societal impact. This award lauds those using esports as a catalyst for tangible positive changes, especially at a grassroots level.

Youth Champion: The future lies in the hands of the youth. This award celebrates those individuals who are actively shaping this future, leveraging esports programs both within educational frameworks and beyond.

The process of selecting the crème de la crème is meticulous. ESI pores over a curated list of candidates, endorsed by industry veterans. The final award recipients are then chosen, keeping in view their significant imprints on the industry and the innovation they bring to the table. Over the years, the ESI Hall of Fame has been graced by industry titans such as Jason ‘1' Lake of Complexity Gaming, Heather ‘sapphiRe' Garozzo, the force behind Raidiant, Mike Sepso from the ESL FACEIT Group, and Sue ‘Smix' Lee from RTS. In keeping with its legacy, the upcoming ceremony is anticipated to be a grand celebration, heralding the icons of esports.