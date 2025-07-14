On Sunday, the Indiana Fever took care of business against a Dallas Wings team that, despite their record, can make it tough for any team in any given night due to the presence of rookie prodigy Paige Bueckers, grabbing a 102-83 victory thanks to a monster first-half effort that basically had the game already sealed in their favor.

The Fever wasted no time stamping their class against the Wings, popping off for 64 points in an explosive scoring first half. It was a team effort all throughout that masterclass of a first 20 minutes, with three different scorers already in double figures (Natasha Howard and Kelsey Mitchell each had 13 points, while Caitlin Clark had 10). As a team, Indiana shot a blistering 27-42 from the field (64.3 percent) — and in the process, they made history.

Deservedly, the Fever's social media account decided to flex a feat of theirs on their official account on X (formerly Twitter), complete with a highlight reel of what was such a dream day for the entire team on the final day of the weekend.

“closed out the homestand with back-to-back DUBS 🏠‼️ we set a franchise record with 64 points in the first half & had five players in double figures in the W over Dallas at @GainbridgeFH 🔥,” the Fever's post reads.

closed out the homestand with back-to-back DUBS 🏠‼️ we set a franchise record with 64 points in the first half & had five players in double figures in the W over Dallas at @GainbridgeFH 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VUgqcFhoiv — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

This latest win moves the Fever to above .500 on the season yet again, as they will now look to string together a strong stretch heading into their two games later this week. Their next contest will be coming against the worst team in the league in the 3-18 Connecticut Sun, but after that will come a tough matchup against reigning WNBA champion New York Liberty.

If Mitchell continues her strong scoring run, then there's a strong chance the Fever will enter next weekend having won four straight games already.

Fever aren't just the Caitlin Clark show

Clark may be the most recognizable name for the Fever, but make no mistake about it, she has a talented team around her and they're coming together to be one cohesive unit. Mitchell, in particular, has scored 20 or more points in seven of her last nine contests, including a 32-point explosion against the Wings back in June.

Howard and Aliyah Boston are reliable cogs on both ends of the floor, while Sophie Cunningham is stringing together some solid games, putting up double-digits off the bench in two consecutive contests.

It has been a tough go for Clark over the past few games, even shooting 4-12 from the field on Sunday while her teammates couldn't miss somehow. But look for the Fever to take the next step once Clark rounds into her MVP form.