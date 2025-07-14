Drew Timme pulled off a spectacular highlight during Sunday's Summer League matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards.

Timme is progressing through the second year of his NBA career after completing his rookie season with the Nets. He only took part in nine games, including two starts.

Looking to make a strong impression as a sophomore, Timme burst onto the court with an amazing poster dunk. It took place with 6:25 remaining in the second quarter as he threw down the dunk over Wizards big man Alex Sarr. He even drew the foul for an and-1 opportunity, drawing cheers from the crowd.

DREW TIMME POSTER 🤯 pic.twitter.com/6Bb7ZhzUpK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Drew Timme, Nets played against Wizards

Article Continues Below

Drew Timme delivered an excellent performance, but it wasn't enough as the Nets lost 102-96 to the Wizards.

The Nets and Wizards traded blows throughout the course of the first half. The former initially possessed a seven-point lead before the latter evened up the score at halftime. Washington took further control of the game as they outscore Brooklyn 52-46 in the second half, securing the victory.

Brooklyn was unable to keep up with Washington's offensive efficiency for the entire game. The Nets shot 43.9% from the field, including 38.1% from beyond the arc. This was in stark contrast to the Wizards' shooting splits of 49.3% and 35.5%. One bright spot for Brooklyn was their ball movement, creating 26 assists, eight more than Washington's assist total.

Three players scored in double-digits on Brooklyn's behalf, including Timme. He torched the nets with a stat line of 30 points, five rebounds, three assists, and a steal. He shot 13-of-24 from the field, including 2-of-7 from beyond the arc. Tyson Etienne came next with 15 points and three assists, while Egor Demin provided 12 points and four rebounds.

The Nets will prepare for their third matchup at Las Vegas. They face the New York Knicks on July 15 at 6 p.m. ET.