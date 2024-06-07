Evander Kane's ex-wife is Anna Kane. The couple tied the knot in 2018, but they had a rocky marriage from the start. They split in 2020, and Anna filed for divorce in July 2021.

The couple had a baby girl in March 2019, but their daughter tragically passed away shortly after. They had their second child over a year later when Kensington Ava was born. Evander Kane now lives in Edmonton with Kensington after being given sole custody. The judge ruled that Anna could have supervised visits with their daughter but must undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Who is Anna Kane?

There isn't much public information about Anna Kane's personal life, but she is a known person in hockey due to some of her allegations against Evander Kane. After the couple split, Anna began posting messages on social media accusing Evander of many transgressions.

The most egregious accusation against Kane was that he was a gambling addict. Anna alleged that Kane had a problem gambling on NHL games, and he was throwing games to win money. The allegations seemed damning enough that the NHL had to step in and investigate, which eventually debunked her claims.

The NHL's findings didn't stop Anna's claims against Evander. She shared a personal story on her social media about her financial situation. Anna said that Kane was partying in Europe with his money while she had to sell her wedding ring to afford formula for their baby.

The allegations forced Kane to make a public statement on Twitter, expressing his love for hockey and the absurdity of throwing games. Fortunately for Kane, her false accusations came after the best season of his career, so claims that he was throwing games seemed far-fetched.

The allegations from Anna eventually led Kane to get a restraining order against his ex-wife. Anna didn't take kindly to the restraining order, and she continued to try to involve herself in Kane's life. The New York Post reported that Anna showed up to an Oilers game in Detroit this season, which led to her getting thrown out of the game.

Evander Kane's background

Evander Kane is currently dating model Mara Teigen. The couple share two sons, Iverson and Hendrix.

Kane was born in Vancouver, B.C., on August 2nd, 1991. Kane's father was an amateur boxer and hockey player, which explains Evander's hard-nosed style of play and propensity to fight any challenger that comes his way.

Evander's mother was also a college volleyball player, and his uncle Leonard is in the Canadian Ball Hockey Hall of Fame. Evander's cousin, Dwayne Provo, played in the NFL and CFL, while his other cousin, Kirk, is a former Olympic boxer.

After starring with the Vancouver Giants in the Western Hockey League, the Atlanta Thrashers drafted Kane fourth overall. He played with the Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets organization for six seasons before they traded him to the Buffalo Sabres. Kane played in Buffalo for three seasons before being moved to the San Jose Sharks.

The NHL suspended Kane on Oct. 18, 2021, for violating the league's COVID-19 protocols. Kane was sent to the AHL after the suspension ended but again violated protocols, leading to his contract termination.

The Edmonton Oilers were there to scoop up Kane, and he's been a factor for the team ever since. He's been a great playoff player and is one of the reasons they will now play in the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.

Nevertheless, this is all we know about Evander Kane's ex-wife, Anna Kane.