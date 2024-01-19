The former Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year brings the same skills to the NBA.

Defense is almost like a lost art in today's NBA. Each night has games where both teams score well over 100 points. That's why when a truly great defensive player comes into the NBA, that player is quite noticeable. For the Charlotte Hornets, that player is rookie big man Nathan Mensah.

Nathan Mensah went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft, but he was scooped up by the Hornets in time for NBA Summer League. It was his defensive pedigree that likely caught the attention of NBA scouts. During his time at San Diego State, Mensah anchored the team's defense. A two-time Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year, he played a pivotal role in the Aztecs' run to the 2023 NCAA championship game.

There are some skills that can translate to the NBA level quicker than others. Defense is the one part of Mensah's game that can possibly earn him regular playing time. He's a shot blocking interior presence who has the skill and foot speed to switch on guards and ball-handlers.

https://twitter.com/ClutchpointsCBB/status/1639430578016772097/video/1

Now that Mensah is in the NBA, his approach to the defensive end has remained the same. While he acknowledges the difference in skill level from college to the pros, his mentality hasn't changed.

“I'd say I've stayed the same. With the NBA people are just as athletic as me and just as tall as me,” Mensah told ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview. “You just have to be at the right place at the right time because it's the best of the best you're playing against each game.”

Nathan Mensah impressed the Hornets staff enough for them to invite him to training camp. During Summer League in Sacramento and Las Vegas he averaged 8.0 points per game and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 64.7 percent from the field.

https://twitter.com/CookTalksalot/status/1676028984172384258/video/1

He was one of the Hornets final roster cuts heading into the regular season and he joined the their G League team, the Greensboro Swarm. When the Hornets suddenly had an available two-way contract spot after they cut Theo Maledon, Mensah was the player they tabbed to fill the vacancy.

He's played in a total of 14 games for the Hornets so far this season. That, combined with his initial G League experience, has helped Mensah adapt to the NBA game.

“I would say that the quickness level, the strength level is top-notch,” Mensah said. “I just have to catch up each and every game and with the assignments that I'm given on the court.”

https://twitter.com/Show__lumni/status/1676106659561873409/video/1

Since signing a two-way contract with the Hornets, Nathan Mensah has actually been called up to the active roster. All of his G League experience has come from early in the season after the Hornets had cut him. Through 14 games during the Showcase period, Mensah averaged 10.3 points per game, 8.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 2.1 blocked shots. He shot 51.8 percent from the field and 71.4 percent from the free-throw line.

In recent years, the G League has grown in terms of being a true minor league for the NBA. G League staff works closely with the NBA parent organization and players are under the constant eye of NBA front office staff. For young players, the G League represents an opportunity to get live game reps rather than catching splinters on the bench.

While Mensah is currently on the Hornets active roster, he credits he G League for being instrumental in getting the call-up.

“It's a place for me to grow into the professional world. Coming out of college, being a professional, the G League helps you not only improve your game but also with your day to day lifestyle,” Mensah said. “Being called up was a blessing for me. The G League opened my eyes to see what the NBA is really about.”

Mensah is the latest in a line of players from San Diego State to reach the NBA. A mid-major program, the Aztecs have been seen tremendous national success under former head coach Steve Fischer and current head coach Brian Dutcher. Last season SDSU's run was the farthest they've been in school history, reaching the championship game against UConn.

https://twitter.com/hornets/status/1736184160887140677/video/1

There are four current NBA players from SDSU; Mensah, the Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard, the New York Knicks' Malachi Flynn and the Toronto Raptors' Jalen McDaniels. Leonard played for Fischer while the other three played for Dutcher. Dutcher, a longtime Fischer assistant, has complied a record of 165-49 as head coach since 2017-18.

Mensah credits Dutcher with playing a pivotal role in his development and ultimately getting him ready for the NBA.

“He made us know who we are as players. When you come to San Diego State, he makes sure you know who you are so you can get on the floor at the next level,” Mensah said. “If you take heed to his advice, it makes it worth your while.”

So far Mensah has been able to get onto the floor in the NBA despite being on a two-way contract The Hornets have faced a depleted frontcourt with both Mark Williams and Nick Richards dealing with injury issues as of late.

Mensah's playing time has actually increased in recent games and he played a season-high 21 minutes against the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 10. Aside from his defense, his rebounding is another trait that has carried over to the NBA. He's averaging more rebounds than points (1.9 points and 3.3 rebounds) and he started his NBA career with games of seven and eight rebounds respectively.

But when asked about his goals and what would be a fulfilling rookie season, Mensah was all about the team.

“To go into every game as a team and hopefully accomplish our goal to make the playoffs,” Mensah said.