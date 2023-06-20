Ferrari had an eventful weekend at the Canadian Grand Prix. Both drivers finished within points but just fell short of the podium. Charles Leclerc finished at P4 only lagging by +18.648 seconds from Max Verstappen. None of the success would have happened if Carlos Sainz did not drive defensively and stayed behind the Monegasque driver.

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc pulled off an amazing turnaround for Ferrari at the Canadian GP. The strategy was clear from the start. It was for the smooth operator to cover behind Charles Leclerc for them to get in the top 10. When the Ferrari drivers got in, they just wanted to keep their pace. Carlos Sainz seemed to have no problem with the way they executed, per Formula 1.

“I think we had a very strong pace today. We showed that in a different track like Canada, to Barcelona, we are stronger, that the car is working well in the low-speed corners, we had also better deg [tire degradation]. So yeah, a bit of progress, a bit of an encouraging day for the whole team,” the Spanish Ferrari driver said.

He then disclosed what it felt like to hold station for Charles Leclerc throughout the Canadian GP.

“No, I totally expected it, also because we were both trying to extend. Obviously, I felt very strong with the medium, that’s why I kept getting DRS and I could kind of feel like I had a very good pace, but I think the right thing was always to extend that stint, go long and overcut the field to then go and finish P4 and P5,” Carlos Sainz declared.

Ferrari's smooth operator can steer a car well and can also manage good team chemistry.