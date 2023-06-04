New storylines arose while some extended their continuity after the F1 Spanish Grand Prix. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and George Russell got double podium finishes. Aston Martin was removed from their second-place rank in the World Constructors' Championship. Max Verstappen's dominance remained unfazed as he runs away with the World Drivers' Championship.

On the sad part of the spectrum, Charles Leclerc and Ferrari continue their spell of bad luck in the Spanish GP.

Charles Leclerc's bad luck at the F1 Spanish Grand Prix

Leclerc has not had a good season compared to his other counterparts. Just recently Leclerc started in the pitlane. The Ferrari driver complained about issues surrounding his rear tire throughout their Friday sessions. Last year's pole-sitter dropped out of qualifying in Q1 and sat at P19 in the starting grid for the race. Leclerc expressed his frustrations during the FP3 session, via Chris Medland of Racer.com.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“The left-hand corners were really, really bad with the rear right and I first thought it was the tires, so we went with a new set of tires, and on the new set of tires, it was the same feeling – right-hand corners really good, left-hand corners completely off. We will have to check, but I would be very surprised if we don’t find something on the car,” Leclerc said.

He would still make an effort during the race itself. Despite starting in the pitlane, he rose to P11, just short of getting points for Ferrari and himself.

The 2023 season has not been nice to Leclerc as soon as it started. He did not finish in Bahrain & Australia, suffered a 10-grid penalty in Jeddah, failed to convert his pole position to a win in Baku, crashed in Miami, and endured a three-place grid penalty in his home race, per ESPN Stats & Info.

The Monegasque driver hopes to turn his luck for the Canadian Grand Prix.