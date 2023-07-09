Max Verstappen won the British Grand Prix for the first time in his career on Sunday at Silverstone, and he made some history with the win, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Red Bull has been dominant once again this season. Verstappen has finished first or second in all 10 races this season, and he is the first driver in Formula 1 history with 10 straight top-two finishes to start a season. Verstappen has won six in a row, and is running away with the World Drivers' Championship. Verstappen has 255 points, which is 99 ahead of his Red Bull teammate at 156.

As for the Constructors' Championship, Red Bull has 411 points, which is 208 points ahead of Mercedes in second place with 203. That is especially impressive knowing that Sergio Perez has struggled since Miami.

Verstappen is on his way to his third-straight World Drivers' Championship. This one might be the easiest. In 2021, he was in a dead heat with Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton, and won on the last race of the season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. In 2022, Ferrari was a threat to Red Bull at some tracks, but it was a comfortable win for Verstappen. Now, no one is even close.

That gap was displayed after Lando Norris of Mclaren beat Verstappen off the line at the start of the race. Verstappen overtook Lando Norris after a few laps and eventually cruised to a comfortable win at the British Grand Prix. Norris finished second, while Lewis Hamilton took the last spot on the podium. If teams can not figure out a way to catch up to Red Bull, Verstappen will undoubtedly set more records in the future.