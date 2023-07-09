Brad Pitt surprised many at the British Grand Prix this weekend, as he is currently working on an untitled Formula 1 movie that started filming at Silverstone this week ahead of the British Grand Prix, according to Nate Saunders of ESPN.

Brad Pitt's production had its own garage and pitwall stand as a fictional 11th team, which is names ‘APX GP' according to Sunders.

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes and Charles Leclerc of Ferrari reacted to Pitt's surprise appearance in the drivers briefing.

“Probably the best drivers briefing we've ever had,” Lewis Hamilton said on Saturday after qualifying, via Saunders.

Charles Leclerc spoke about what he thinks of Pitt's plans for the movie.

“Just the outline of how the film is going to look, the technology they are going to be using, all of this, was just a really nice approach,” Leclerc said, via Saunders.

Leclerc also praised Pitt's crew for not interfering with the running of practice, qualifying and the race this weekend.

“They really understood that we have a job to do, which is to drive on track, they have a job to do and they don't want to be in the middle of the way,” Leclerc said, via Saunders

Lastly, Leclerc said he expects the movie to be of high quality.

“I'm pretty sure it will be quite transparent for us, but at the same time I'm absolutely sure it'll be an incredible job for the movie,” Leclerc said, via Saunders.

In the British Grand Prix, Hamilton finished on the podium for Mercedes, coming in third, continuing an upward trend for Mercedes throughout the recent races. Leclerc finished ninth, while his teammate Carlos Sainz finished in 10th, making for a disappointing weekend for Ferrari.

Max Verstappen won his sixth-straight race, as Red Bull continues to run away with both championships this year.