The EA Sports F1 25 Season 2 Release Date arrives this week bringing new challenges and rewards for players on the virtual grid. Just one of many seasons, F1 25 Season 2 brings new moments, a Driver Ratings Update, and even a free reward for those who log on during a certain time frame. Without further ado, let's take a look at the EA Sports F1 25 Season 2 Release Date.

EA Sports F1 25 Season 2 Release Date – July 23rd, 2025

The EA Sports F1 25 Season 2 Release Date is Wednesday, July 23rd, 2025 and will end on September 16th, 2025. It will be available on all platforms in which the game is available on. But what can players expect to see from the newest season?

Firstly, Season 2 of F1 25 brings new Sprint Moments based on the following racers and circuits:

Lewis Hamilton's first win with Ferrari at the Chinese Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli's Pole Effort at the Miami Grand Prix

Hamilton joined Ferrari this year, but things haven't been hot for the team or the seven-time world champion. While he did earn 1st place in the Chinese Grand Prix, Hamilton (and Leclerc) were actually both disqualified from the race. At the very least, you can re-live that moment yourself when it drops this season.

The other moment includes Kimi Antonelli's performance at Miami earlier this year. Antonelli started the year off strong, though he's struggled in recent weeks. With the exception of a third-place ranking at Canada, he's either retired or didn't finish in the top 10 in five of his last six races. But at least in Season 2 you can re-live one of his brightest moments in the season.

Secondly, players who log on the game between July 30th – September 16th should check their in-game mail. You'll receive a McLaren x Google Chrome Livery (British GP 2025). You can then equip it by selecting McLaren in the team select screen.

Furthermore, Season 2 (and every other season) will begin with a new set of Driver Rating Updates. Based on driver performance, each driver's rating received some level of adjustment. Therefore make sure to check out the Ratings Page see the newest differences.

Additionally, Season 2 of F1 25 brings back Elimination Mode for a limited time. In this mode, the driver in last place is removed from the race every 25 seconds. This goes on until only the winner remains. Play with up to 15 drivers in this F1 World Mode.

Lastly, The Season 2 Podium Pass features new in-game rewards for players to earn. You can earn free customization items like liveries, race suits, gloves, helmets, badges, poses, and more.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the F1 25 Season 2 Release Date. We hope you enjoy a new season full of new content to experience.

Lastly, for more gaming and Formula 1 news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info. F1