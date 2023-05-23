The McLaren F1 team unveiled their new livery for the MCL60, which will be used by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, in time for the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix. The same look for the car will also be used for the Spanish Grand Prix which happens the week after.

The car’s black nose takes inspiration from the McLaren F1 GTR which won them the Le Mans. Its midsection and design draw similarities from the MP 4/2 which won them the Monaco Grand Prix. Lastly, the car’s rear is painted orange to pay homage to the M16C/5 that secured them the Indy-500.

“In line with our 60th-anniversary celebrations and honoring the legacy of Bruce McLaren, the unique livery pays homage to the three victories which form the Triple Crown accolade.” McLaren CEO Zak Brown said in a statement with ESPN’s Laurence Edmondson.

This paint job was inspired by the three cars McLaren had when they achieved their coveted motorsport triple-crown. The motorsport giant’s dominance started in 1974. This happened with Johnny Rutherford’s win at the Indy-500. It would then be followed by Alain Prost’s F1 victory in the 1984 Monaco GP. Yannick Dalmas, Masanori Sekiya, and JJ Lehto would then get their victory in 1995 24 hours of Le Mans. McLaren still remains to be the only motorsport team to achieve such a feat.

McLaren sits in fifth place in the Constructors’ championship prior to the Monaco GP. They have yet to score a podium finish or a win this season. Moreover, their F1 drivers have yet to hit their stride. Lando Norris has earned 10 points in ninth place. Oscar Piastri only has four points and places in 14th place. McLaren hopes to turn their fortunes around during the Monaco Grand Prix.