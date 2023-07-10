Mercedes still sits second in the World Constructors' Championship after the British Grand Prix. The team had both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell compete in their home race at Silverstone. Lofty expectations were placed on Toto Wolff's team but they did not finish on desirable terms as McLaren's Lando Norris took second place.

The two British drivers for the Silver Arrows were so close to both being on the podium. Only Lewis Hamilton got in at P3 as Max Verstappen got his maiden win at the British Grand Prix. George Russell also finished behind McLaren driver Oscar Piastri which puts him in fifth. Overall, the Mercedes drivers felt like they could have won it over Lando Norris but Toto Wolff posited where they lacked, via Rory Mitchell of Racing News 365.

“The tires went off today, but they [McLaren] just had a better car. We need to honestly say on the Hard tire being able to hold us behind with the Soft it's just a straight-line speed deficiency. We were just lacking the straight-line speed at the moment, Silverstone particularly,” the team principal said.

He also added that the upgrades that McLaren got need to have one goal in mind and that is to beat Red Bull.

“It will be very interesting to see the more twisty circuits in Budapest. They [McLaren] made a big step ahead and that's good for us to see that this is possible to how quickly you can catch up so we've got to go for the Red Bulls,” Toto Wolff declared.

Will McLaren make it a three-horse race at second place along with Mercedes and Aston Martin?