lewis hamilton’s team, Mercedes, and their Team Principal, Toto Wolff, announced that their W14 will have new parts that have yet to be seen by the public during the Formula 1 Imola Grand Prix. The new car will have new bodywork, suspension, floors, and other upgrades among a lot of things that they need to change such that they turn the season around. A downside is that there have been no confirmations from the team if the car will have new side pods.

Sir Lewis Hamilton‘s car finished in sixth place and his teammate George Russell rose to fourth place. These were done through Mercedes’ zero-pod W14 in the F1 Miami Grand Prix but it fell short despite the duo finishing 1 and 2 in the practices on Friday. With the new upgrades, they aim to have a ‘large surgery’ on their ‘poisonous car’. These upgrades revolve around heightening the downforce, and its working window for them to catch up with Aston Martin and Red Bull.

Lewis Hamilton has been “counting down the days” for Mercedes to introduce their Imola upgrade package. pic.twitter.com/mlvljsLTw8 — Mercedes-AMG F1 News ✇ (@MercedesNewsUK) May 3, 2023

Despite a lot of big claims and hype surrounding the new car, Wolff made sure to set expectations of the racing team’s fans, via Michelle Foster of Planet F1:

“We need to manage our own expectations, because we’re bringing an update package that’s going to consist of new suspension parts, bodywork and some other things,” Toto Wolff said.

“But I have never in my 15 years in F1 seen a silver bullet being introduced, where suddenly you unlock half a second of performance. So, I very much doubt that this is going to happen here.”

As of the moment, Mercedes has 96 points which is only 6 points behind second-place Aston Martin in the Constructor’s championship. They do have a lot of catching up to do given that Red Bull has been running away with the title with their 224 points. For the Formula 1 Driver’s Championship, Sir Lewis Hamilton is in fourth place with 56 points and George Russell is in 6th place with 40 points. Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have still been dominant in winning everything for Red Bull, whether it is for the Constructors’ or Drivers’ championship.