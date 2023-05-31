Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes were so close to a double podium finish at F1’s Monaco Grand Prix. They only had to beat Alpine’s Esteban Ocon to finish P3. As Hamilton fell short of his fourth win at the Monaco GP, one fan stood out among others in keeping the British driver’s head up — Tom Holland.

Spider-Man has been Hamilton’s fan for the longest time and has gone to show it in multiple interviews.

“If you look at Lewis Hamilton and his career, he is someone I’m very impressed by and he’s every day making history. In a sport that is so elitist he has broken every record. I am so unbelievably impressed by his work ethic and grace. He’s a great guy,” Holland said in awe of the Mercedes legend, per ESPN F1.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Holland came to the F1 Monaco GP not just as a spectator. He had the very important duty of waving the checkered flag at the end of the race. Interactions with other drivers like McLaren’s Lando Norris also took place for Spider-Man as he entered the paddock.

Lewis Hamilton repaid Tom Holland’s visit with a P4 finish, which is good enough for him these days. Mercedes also retained their third-place ranking in the Constructors’ Championship after the Monaco GP. They are only one point away from usurping Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin for second place in the standings.

Hamilton’s season has not been going as planned as he is still 24 points behind Alonso in the F1 World Drivers’ Championship. He hopes to turn his fate in the Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.