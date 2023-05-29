The Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix has wrapped up and race results are in. The F1 Monaco GP has always been filled with breakthroughs from constructors and drivers. This year featured the best qualifying session by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. Added to that is Alpine’s surprising podium finish through Esteban Ocon. However, a driver who didn’t see the same success is Charles Leclerc of Ferrari.

Leclerc has never had luck on his side when it came to Monaco. In fact, he suffers a long-running drought dating back to his F2 stint in 2017, per ESPN F1.

Charles Leclerc’s bad luck at the Monaco GP

Charles Leclerc’s unfortunate mishaps on the track kicked off with a double Did Not Finish when he was 20 years old. He would then make the transition to F1 when he signed with Ferrari. Despite the massive opportunity in his career, Leclerc suffered the same fate in 2018. His then-team, Sauber, faced a double DNF in Monaco that year.

Ferrari signed the young Leclerc to team up with Sebastian Vettel in 2019. While Vettel made it up to P2 in that year’s Monaco run, LeClerc got into a collision, giving him a third DNF in a row. The pandemic would then sideline all F1 races.

Upon his return to Circuit de Moncada, Leclerc finished in pole position after qualifying runs in his eventual return to Circuit de Monaco. However, as his bad luck would have it, he wasn’t able to start due to car malfunction. That meant a DNF for the fourth time in his career. Despite all of this, the Ferrari star kept trying.

Leclerc seemed to be back on track at this year’s Monaco Grand Prix. He got pole position in qualifying once again and saw the checked flag. However, he missed the podium finish once again as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen breezed over him to take P3.

Leclerc’s bad luck struck when he was hit with a three-place grid penalty for impeding McLaren’s Lando Norris. He qualified for P3 but was hit with a three-place grid penalty. This was a huge factor in his eventual run at the Grand Prix, finishing P6 and missing out on the podium. The home curse continues for Charles Leclerc.