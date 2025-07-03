On Wednesday, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw cemented his place in history with his 3,000th strikeout.

A moment that will live on not only in his memory, but that of baseball fans everywhere.

On Thursday, a memento of his achievement will be auctioned off by Topps. The game-worn MLB logoman from Kershaw's jersey is to be included in a 1/1 Dynasty Black trading card.

The person who purchases the Topps Now base card will receive this 1/1 card as part of their order.

BREAKING: The game-worn MLB Logoman from Clayton Kershaw's 3,000th strikeout is going into a 1/1 Dynasty Black trading card. One lucky collector who buys the Topps Now base card will receive this 1/1 card with their order. pic.twitter.com/NDtl0m3Bs1 — Topps (@Topps) July 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

Kershaw's historic moment came in the sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox. He struck out Vinny Capra on a slider to record the final out of the inning.

Immediately, Dodgers fans celebrated Kershaw as he became one of only 20 pitchers to have 3,000 strikeouts to their name.

The game ended with a walk off single by Freddie Freeman to win 5-4 in the bottom of the 9th. The Dodgers are 55-32 and in 1st place in the National League West.

Kershaw is 4-0 with an ERA of 3.43 in nine starts. He started the season in mid May after being on the 60 day injured list.

Prior to then, he was out due to a torn meniscus in his left knee and plantar plate in his left big toe.

Clayton Kershaw's place among the great Dodgers pitchers

From Brooklyn to Los Angeles, the Dodgers have produced some of the greatest pitchers in history.

The names include Don Newcombe, Carl Erskine, Ralph Branca, Sandy Koufax, Don Drysdale, and Fernando Valenzuela to name a few.

Consequently, Kershaw finds himself included in that category. He has spent all of his 18 seasons with the Dodgers, a feat that is uncanny in modern baseball.

Furthermore, he is also the all-time Dodgers leader in strikeouts. In addition, Kershaw is only 17 wins away from eclipsing Don Sutton who has most wins in franchise history with 233.