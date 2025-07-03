The Baltimore Ravens will hear Super Bowl chatter the moment 2025 training camp begins. The likes of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry will join the franchise in seeing the Vince Lombardi Trophy signs from fans. But there'll be a population focusing on something else 2026 related: The next NFL Draft.

The Ravens have proven to be steps ahead of numerous teams via the scouting department.

That personnel group has historically nailed draft selections to create past playoff/title winning teams in Charm City. Jackson came via the draft. Same with top defenders Marlon Humphrey and Kyle Hamilton. They discovered franchise legends Jonathan Odgen, Ed Reed and Ray Lewis too.

The team made splash free agent signings too. Not just limited to Henry. But more recently Jaire Alexander. The All-Pro cornerback's arrival fuels more title chatter.

The scouting department can still monitor these collegiate talents early as the veterans hunt down the team's third Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Ravens can monitor Kadyn Proctor of Alabama

Ronnie Staley still plays at a high level. And is locked in with the Ravens following his $60 million extension.

This group will need depth moving forward, though. Joe Noteboom and Daniel Faalele are free agents for 2026.

Kadyn Proctor has Ravens DNA all over him. He's a gritty performer who makes even SEC defenders look helpless against him. Proctor plows the road off violent hands and a natural knee bend. Then finishes off with an impressive drive.

This selection can move back Roger Rosengarten inside. Proctor's selection may even persuade fellow Alabama standout Henry to come back for another year.

Potential Derrick Henry replacement should be watched closely

Jeremiyah Love of Notre Dame will command Heisman Trophy hype and first round potential. He'd become a gift fall to the Ravens.

But Baltimore can focus on another east coast star out of Penn State: Nicholas Singleton.

The Nittany Lions star looks more like the true “King Henry” replacement. He's a big back at 6-feet, 227-pounds but runs a reported 4.39 time in the 40-yard dash. Singleton shows his top end speed in hitting the corner and erasing angle tackle pursuits.

Jackson will love this next part of Singleton's game. The RB is disruptive against blitzers featuring an offensive tackle-like punch to rattle their pursuit. He lacks the necessary agility in small spaces. But he's a Henry-like power back who could be the perfect successor.

Ravens can also address this position of need in '26

Baltimore could be losing both its TE1 and TE2 in the spring of 2026. Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely are unrestricted free agents.

Even if the Ravens keep one, they'll have difficulty keeping the other. Tight end rises as an early draft need.

Incoming Texas TE Jack Endries is one to closely watch. He began as a walk-on for Cal before opening up the Golden Bears offense. Endries torched Miami on this 57-yard touchdown.

He pulls in the contested grabs and brings consistent hands. Only dropping one pass in 2024. Endries establishing rapport with Arch Manning will enhance his NFL Draft stock. He can become a future Andrews here.