The Atlanta Falcons are engaged in an intense Monday Night Football matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Falcons were down 15-18 with a few minutes left in the fourth quarter. However, before that, starting quarterback Kirk Cousins got fans riled up with an amazing touchdown pass to Darnell Mooney.

Atlanta was down 9-10 with a minute and a half left in the third quarter and faced and first-and-10 situation. Cousins took the snap and fired a middle-field dart to Mooney, who raced an Eagles defender to the red zone, broke a tackle, and scored a touchdown in celebratory fashion, as seen on X (formerly Twitter):

The play totaled 42 yards and gave the Falcons a temporary lead over the Eagles.

One Falcons writer was highly impressed by the play, giving praise to Kirk Cousins, Darnell Mooney, and Raheem Morris:

“Good throw, great play by Mooney… Came right after a 4th & 4 conversion on a gutsy call from Raheem Morris to go for it in negative territory,” Daniel Flick posted on X.

Fans in the stadium were bewildered by the play. They gasped when Mooney caught the ball and made a break for the end zone. Their gasps' became louder after Mooney broke the final tackle and front flipped into the end zone.

Worry for the Eagles continued, but it did not last long, as Philly eventually held the lead in the fourth quarter. With less than two minutes remaining in the game, Kirk Cousins tallied 171 yards and one TD. His connection with Mooney is a promising sign.

Mooney joined the Falcons during the offseason on a three-year, $39 million contract. He previously played four seasons with the Chicago Bears. Meanwhile, Cousins arrives in Atlanta after a promising stint with the Minnesota Vikings. Hopefully, there will be plenty more connections between the two offensive weapons as the season progresses.